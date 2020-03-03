Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday amid continued ruckus over the Delhi violence.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following uproar over Delhi Violence.

The two Houses had faced repeated adjournments on Monday as well, with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and creating a ruckus on the issue.

At least 47 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

