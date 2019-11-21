Rajya Sabha marshals drop military-style caps

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : Marshals in the Rajya Sabha were seen on Thursday but without the military-style peak caps days after they wore new uniform at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The first day of the Rajya Sabha's 250th session saw a visible change with marshals standing beside the seat of the Chairman in the House wearing a military-style uniform.

It was a marked change from the earlier uniform in which they wore a 'bandhgala' and a 'safa.' The marshals wore a blue uniform with a military-style peak cap and stripes on shoulders.

Their not wearing caps is seen as a part of the review process of the new uniform, which had drawn criticism from some ex-Army officers as also some opposition members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had said that he received some observations from political as well as some well-meaning people concerning the uniform, which was decided by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and has asked it to revisit the same.

