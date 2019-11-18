Marshals in their new uniforms in the Rajya Sabha on Monday while Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducting the proceedings of the House. Photo/ANI
Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform gets military touch

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The first day of Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, witnessed an interesting change as the marshals standing beside the chair of the Chairman were seen in a new military look.
Earlier the marshals had an Indian ethnic dress their uniform with a turban. The new uniform has a military look with a cap.
The Winter Session of Parliament has begun today. Many key bills including the Citizenship Bill are scheduled to be taken up during the session, which will go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, including four Private Members' days.

The Rajya Sabha also paid rich tributes to Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, and Gurudas Dasgupta, who served as lawmakers in the Upper House of Parliament.
After Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made obituary references to its sitting and former members, MPs present in the House paid homage to the distinguished parliamentarians.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Winter Session of Parliament is an important one and all lawmakers should contribute to enriching the discussions. (ANI)

