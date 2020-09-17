Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti passes away; Om Birla, Amit Shah express condolences

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka leader Ashok Gasti passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He was admitted to Manipal Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu took to Twitter to inform about the demise of Gasti who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on September 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti.

"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Shri Ashok Gasti ji, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!," Om Birla tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that Gasti, who was a senior BJP leader served the organization and nation in multiple roles.

"Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Amit Shah tweeted.

55-year-old Gasti was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June and taken oath as the MP of the Upper House on July 22, 2020. (ANI)