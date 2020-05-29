Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Kumar passes away at 84

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 29 (ANI): MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP and Managing Director of the leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 84.

The last rites of Kumar, a former union minister, will be held on Friday in Wayanad.

Kumar is survived by wife Usha and children -- Asha, Nisha, Jayalakshmi and MV Shreyams Kumar.

He was born to Marudevi Avva and Padmaprabha Gowder, a leader of Socialist Party on July 22, 1936, in Wayanad's Kalpetta. He was also arrested during the Emergency.

During 1987-91, Kumar was elected member of the Kerala legislative assembly. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kozhikode constituency and served as Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and later Finance. (ANI)

