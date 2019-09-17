BJP leader Surendra Nagar (left)
BJP leader Surendra Nagar (left)

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar elected unopposed from UP

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:42 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): BJP candidates Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.
The by-election and its results were scheduled to be held on September 23, however, as no other candidate filed nomination, Seth and Nagar were elected unopposed.
Both the former Samajwadi Party leaders have joined the BJP a month back. After quitting Akhilesh Yadav's party they were elected as BJP candidates for the by-election to Rajya Sabha on September 3.
They were handed over their certificate of the election earlier this evening. (ANI)

