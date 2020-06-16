Rajya Sabha polls: Rajasthan BJP MLAs to be shifted to hotel for 'workshop'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Tuesday said MLAs will be shifted to a hotel in Jaipur for a 'two-day workshop' ahead of voting for Rajya Sabha polls.

"A two-day workshop to be conducted for MLAs ahead of voting for Rajya Sabha polls. For this, the MLAs will be shifted to Jaipur's Crown Plaza hotel. Discussions will also be held on their performance in their respective constituencies," Poonia told ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had days ago slammed the BJP for "indulging in horse-trading".

He said that the Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back, however, they were postponed for "no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete".

Congress Chief Whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi had written to the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts were being made to destabilise the State Government by luring away his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government.

Elections to fill the vacant 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states are scheduled to be held on June 19.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on March 26. However, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

