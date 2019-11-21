Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. [Pic courtesy: RS TV]
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:40 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Thursday and will take up air pollution calling attention notice when it will reconvene after the adjournment.
During the day's proceeding, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: "Question hour is over. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. We will be taking up air pollution calling attention notice. I request all members to be present in the House."
Earlier in the day, the Upper House was adjourned till noon as opposition parties including Congress protested after they were not allowed discussion on the issue of electoral bonds.
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:17 IST

