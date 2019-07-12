Rajya Sabha rejects private member bill seeking reservation in Parliament to backward communities

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday rejected by voice vote a private member bill seeking reservation in Parliament and Assemblies to OBC communities in proportion to their population.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Insertion of new Articles 330 A and 332 A) was moved by YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy, who said it was the need of the hour to give proper representation to OBCs in the legislature as their number in such forum is low.

The Bill was rejected after Reddy and other YSRCP members staged a walkout from the House accusing the government of not giving any assurance over the Bill.

"The YSRCP promotes SCs/STs, OBCs and minorities. No assurance was given in the House by Law Minister that the government will bring a comprehensive Bill on the issue," Reddy said insisting for a voting in the Bill.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Leader of the House Thaawar Chand Gehlot requested Reddy to withdraw the bill but he asked for a division.

Prasad objected to it, saying voting cannot take place as it needed two-thirds support of the members.

Gehlot said there was no meaning to seek a vote as the Bill was a Constitutiol amendment measure and it required to be passed by a two-third majority of the House.

Meanwhile, Prasad reiterated that the Modi-led government was committed to the welfare of the backward community.

"The BJP has given proper representation to the community and in fact, the Prime Minister himself belongs to OBC. Several OBC leaders have made a mark in Indian politics," he said.

To this Reddy said: "Since Law Minister is raising objections, we are walking out of the House."

Later, the Bill was rejected by a voice vote. (ANI)

