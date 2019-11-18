Rajya Sabha remembers MPs including Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday paid rich tributes to Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani and Gurudas Dasgupta, who served as lawmakers in the Upper House of the Parliament.

After Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu gave obituary references to its sitting and former members, MPs present in the House paid homage to the distinguished parliamentarians.

On August 19, Mishra, a former Bihar chief minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. The 82-year-old started his career as a professor and went on to become chief minister of Bihar thrice from the Congress. Mishra also served as a union minister.

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP between 1988 to 1990 and from 1994 to 2000.

Jaitley, who served as finance minister in the first tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government, breathed his last on August 24 at AIIMS in the national capital after suffering from health issues. He was 66 and served as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2019.

On September 6, Congress leader Libra passed away due to health issues. He was 86 and served in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Libra served as a parliamentarian at the Upper House between 1998 to 2004.

On September 8, noted lawyer Jethmalani had passed away at the age of 95. He served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He had also served as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Jethmalani, who was known for taking up high-profile cases, was a Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2019.

Dasgupta, a CPI leader, breathed his last in Kolkata on October 31. He was aged 83 and was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments.

Dasgupta was the CPI's former deputy general secretary and a well-known trade unionist. He was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1985, 1988 and 1994.

The winter session of Parliament commenced from today and will go on till December 13. The session will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, including four Private Members' days.

Many key bills, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, are scheduled to be tabled in this session of the Parliament. Other important bills that are expected to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

