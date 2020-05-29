Rajya Sabha Secretariat Director tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A Director in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and children. His office has been sealed and sanitised, said sources.

The official's workplace is situated on the 1st floor of PHA Building in Delhi. The official had attended the office on Thursday.

His room was been sanitised and sealed yesterday by PSS. Moreover, PSS is presently undertaking the work of sanitisation of the entire 1st floor, PHA including washrooms, corridors, the passage from VIP gate and staff gate up to his room and lifts and the complete sanitisation exercise is expected to be completed by 8:15 PM today.

All those who may have come in contact with the official or his personal staff have been requested to be more careful and monitor their health. (ANI)

