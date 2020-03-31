Rajya Sabha secretariat employees to contribute over Rs 33 lakh in fight against coronavirus

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Rajya Sabha secretariat staff on Tuesday decided to contribute at least one-day salary to PM CARES Fund to support measures being taken by the government to fight coronavirus.

The decision was taken through video conferencing held by Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma. About 50 officials took part in the consultations.

An official release said that one-day salary of 1300 employees of the secretariat comes to Rs 33 lakh. The Secretary-General and other senior officials have decided to contribute two-day salary to the fund.

The release said that Verma also reviewed the work done during the first week of lockdown and said that core functions and any pending work shall be discharged by working from home during the period of lockdown.

The release said that necessary transport arrangements have been made to enable officials and staff to attend office if required.

Three officials of the secretariat who retired on Tuesday were given a warm farewell during the video conference. The three officials recalled their memories of a long association with the secretariat.

Referring to the issues that may emanate during the three-week lockdown, Verma said that regular interactions with families of the employees will be held through video conferencing to share experiences besides facilitating social interaction.

Verma also enquired about the contributions by members of both the Houses of Parliament following appeals to them by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to contribute at least one crore from MPLAD scheme to the central pool to help in measures against COVID 19.

The release said more than 250 MPs have given their consent to make such contribution as on March 30. (ANI)

