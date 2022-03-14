Rajya Sabha: Shiv Sena MP gives Zero Hour notice to mention rupee depreciation

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to mention the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee in the House.

In the notice, Chaturvedi said, "It is a matter of great concern that Indian Rupee has slumped to all time low. The rupee has seen a decline of 17.5 per cent in the last five years, from 65.47 in 2017 to 76.96 on March 7, 2022. The value of Rupee has slumped by 17 per cent in the last five years. The Chinese currency has gained 8.54 per cent against the US Dollar, Malaysian currency also has gained almost six per cent. The currency of Vietnam has gone down by merely two per cent in five years."

She further said, "Merely giving a flowery picture of the state of the Indian Economy is not sufficient at this point of time. Concrete measures and actions on the ground have to be taken to push for the growth of the Indian economy."



Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session.

However, the two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.

The two Houses of Parliament will continue to follow the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

