Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on statement made by Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha will on Wednesday hold a discussion on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan a day earlier regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government.

The Union Health Minister had said on Tuesday that the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.

He also said India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million in the world.

The Union Minister's statement came at a time when India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 49-lakh mark on September 15.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)