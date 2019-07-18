Representative image
Rajya Sabha TV's YouTube channel clocks 3mn subscribers

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:00 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Television YouTube channel crossed the three million mark in terms of subscribers on Thursday, thereby emerging as one of the fastest expanding channels on YouTube in the news space.
In less than eight months, the RSTV YouTube channel has acquired over 11.75 lakh organic subscribers, while in 2018, the channel had gotten 11.96 lakh subscriptions.
"We added a million subscribers in the last five and a half months (Between Feb 1, 2019, and July 15, 2019 RSTV got 9,99,854+ subscribers). This averages to nearly 6060 new subscribers a day," read a statement from the channel.
RSTV had hit the 2 million mark earlier this year on February 4, 2019.
Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the channel on its new milestone.
"Hearty congratulations to Rajya Sabha Television for crossing 3 million mark in terms of YouTube Subscribers. I compliment the management, editorial and technical team of #RSTV for the remarkable achievement. Best wishes to them. @rajyasabhatv #RajyaSabha" he tweeted.
RSTV had a subscriber base of 4,25,622 on August 10, 2017 when Naidu took over as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Since then, RSTV YouTube channel has acquired 25,58,460 subscribers, which is an increase of nearly 501 per cent in less than two years. During the same period, total views on YouTube increased from 8.13 crore to 46.74 crore, marking an increase of nearly 487 per cent, the statement from the channel mentioned.
Owing to RSTV's increased online reach, Rajya Sabha proceedings streamed live on the YouTube channel has seen a spurt in growth.
On May 23, 2019, the day the results of Lok Sabha polls were out, RSTV's YouTube channel clocked over 18.37 lakh views.
On July 5, 2019, the day Union Budget 2019-20 was presented, the YouTube channel clocked over 13.30 lakh views.
For further improving content and coverage planning, RSTV has joined BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) platform for assessing viewers' response to each of its shows. RSTV will also soon start airing advertisements of government and public sector entities on the lines of LSTV. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:42 IST

