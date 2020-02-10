Rajyavardhan Rathore consoles family of deceased Army jawan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore here on Sunday met family members of Indian Army jawan Rajvir Singh who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

"Naik Rajvir Singh sacrificed his life for the nation. It is a matter of pride that jawans from Rajasthan do not shy away from giving sacrifices for the nation. The government should commemorate these martyrs," said Rathore.

Indian Army jawan Rajvir Singh lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Degwar sector of Poonch district on February 8.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing along LoC in the Degwar sector. (ANI)

