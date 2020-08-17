Rakesh Asthana appointed as DG BSF; VSK Kaumudi to be new SS(IS), MHA

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Monday appointed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat cadre 1984 batch IPS officer, as Director General (DG) Border Security Force (BSF) along with additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Asthana, who is working as DG, BCAS with additional charge of DG, NCB, will be DG BSF from the "date of joining the post and up to 31 July 2021 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier, along with additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)," an official order said.

"Appointment of Shri VSK Kaumudi, IPS (AP:86), presently working as DG, BPR&D, on the post of special secretary (internal security), Ministry of Home Affairs in level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of joining the post and up to 30 November 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier," the official order which came on Monday evening said.

The ACC headed by the Prime Minister has also appointed Md Jawed Akhtar, IPS (UP:86), presently working as Special DG, CRPF, to the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of joining the post and up to 31 July 2021 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier. (ANI)

