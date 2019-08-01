Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (File photo)
Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (File photo)

Rakesh Asthana given additional charge of NCB for six months

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the entrustment of additional charge of the post of Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to Rakesh Asthana.
The appointment is for a period of 6 months, the ACC said.
"Rakesh Asthana is currently serving as Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. He will take additional charge as DG, NCB for a period of 6 months from assumption of charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier."
A former CBI officer, Asthana in January this year was shifted to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. (ANI)

