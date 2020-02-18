Rakesh Maria looks influenced by Bollywood scriptwriters: Maharashtra ATS chief Deven Bharti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Maharashtra ATS chief Deven Bharti has hit back at former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria over allegations levelled against him by the latter in his book titled 'Let me say it now'.

"Maria belongs to a family linked with Bollywood and, it seems, scriptwriters have a great influence on him. In addition, it appears to be a marketing strategy for the book as well as the web series, which attempts to grab more eyeballs rather than placing facts," Bharti told ANI.

"Moreover, for a policeman it is advisable to read the chargesheet and case diary rather than a piece of fiction. Won't comment much as the trial is in progress but would definitely tell that whole investigation team was aware of all developments and were on the same page till the investigation was with Mumbai Police," the ATS chief said.

In his book, Maria has blamed Deven Bharti for misleading him during the investigation in Sheena Bora murder case in which Peter Mukerjea and his former wife Indrani were accused of murdering their daughter (Sheena).

Maria has alleged in his book that Bharti never disclosed to him initially that he was acquainted with Peter.

He said that he was surprised at Peter calling Deven Bharti, the then Joint CP (Law & Order), by his first name, Deven.

He has suspected in his book that "someone" had briefed the Chief Minister "wrongly" in his name that Peter was not involved in Sheena's murder.

Connecting Sheena Bora murder case probe with his transfer, Maria said: "When Peter informed that he had reported about Sheena's missing in 2012 to 'Deven', I was surprisingly promoted and transferred as DG Home guards."

"I was informed about my transfer via a text message by the then ACS Home KP Bakshi," Maria said, showing disappointment at the manner in which he was transferred.

Peter Mukerjea is one of the main accused, along with his then wife Indrani, in the murder of Sheena Bora, who was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship. The crime came to the fore in 2015, three years after the murder.

Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail. The trial is underway in a special CBI court. (ANI)

