Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary (Water Resources Department), has been appointed as the administrator of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).



Singh took charge from the outgoing administrator and newly-appointed BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, at the Administrator's room, BBMP head office today.



Special Commissioners and other officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)