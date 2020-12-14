Rakesh Tikait denies any rift among farmers

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that there is no rift among farmers after the resignation of three leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction.

"There is no rift among farmers. 3 leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction resigned because they were upset with their President Bhanu Pratap Singh, as to why he compromised," Rakesh Tikait told ANI regarding 3 BKU (Bhanu Faction) leaders' resignation.

National Spokesperson of the Indian Farmers Union (Bhanu) Mahendra Singh Chauroli, national spokesperson Satish Chaudhary and a woman farmer leader has resigned from their post.

"The farmers are not going anywhere. Farmers are at loss with these laws and they will only benefit companies," he said.

Farmers' leaders including Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union sit on a hunger strike from 8 am-5 pm at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), where the protest entered day 17 on Monday.



Alleging that the Central government is working in favour of the corporate sector, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday reiterated that farmers will not end the agitation till the three recently passed agriculture sector laws are repealed.

"The farmers are here with full preparation to stay. The completion of the construction of godowns before the laws were passed shows that the plan is something else. The farmers' name is on the files and inside the files, the documents belong to traders. This will not go on in India," Tikait said.

He said the reins of the agitation are in farmers' hands and asked the government to reinitiate dialogue with farmers

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the agriculture reforms brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

