Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' agitation will not conclude before October

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws and it may go on till October.

"Our slogan is 'Kanoon Wapsi Nahi toh Ghar Wapasi Nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," said Tikait while addressing a rally at Ghazipur border.

Reacting to the heavy deployment of security personnel and fencing at the borders of Delhi, he said, "The government's strategy to stop the farmers is going to backfire as it will restrict movements of farm produces to various places and in turn harm common people. I urge all of you to be prepared to carry this movement till October/November. Let the government do as much fencing as they want to do."



Tikait said the youth who hoisted the flag at Red Fort was given way by the authorities themselves. "All this was done to malign the image of Punjabi community and paint the image of farmers as anti-national," he added.

Security has been beefed up at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders, as farmers continue to make their way to the protest sites for the past two to three days.

The Delhi Police have blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement has been restricted between Delhi and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

