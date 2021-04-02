Rakesh Tikait's convoy attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar, four detained

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): A convoy of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait was allegedly attacked at Tatarpur Chowk in Alwar on Friday.

According to police, four persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

"A convoy of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked at Tatarpur Chowk today. Four persons have been detained, in connection with the incident," Alwar's Assistant superintendent of police Gurusharan told ANI.



Further into the matter is underway, he added.

After the incident, Tikait alleged that goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to attack him. He tweeted in Hindi, "Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan near Bansur road --- attacked by BJP goons --killing our democracy"

Following the attack, the BKU chief's supporters blocked National Highway 9 at the Ghazipur border. The Highway was opened for traffic movement later on.

Before commencing his journey on the highway, Tikait addressed a rally in Alwar's Harsoli Area wherein he urged people to voice against the recently enacted farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

