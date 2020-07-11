Rakhi making workshop organised in Indore to make women self-reliant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): BJP MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani on Friday organised a Rakhi training workshop for the women. The aim of the event was to not only make them self reliable but also boycott China's rakhi under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme.

"There is a lot of anger among the common people against China all over the country. Women are making rakhis keeping the Prime Minister's message of self-reliant India in mind. These rakhis will be sold at 'MP Rakhi Shop', whose money will be distributed to these women," Lalwani said.

"Rakhi material will be given by a social organisation. These will also be sold online. Training will be provided at a number of places to teach rakhi making," he added.

"Ganesh idols also come from China, so training will also be organised to make eco-friendly idols," he said further.

India-China relation is at a low point at the moment after 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in a clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh on June 15-16. (ANI)

