Raksha Bandhan: Children tie rakhi on Punjab CM's wrist

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, children tied rakhi to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here on Thursday.

The children from various age groups seemed excited as they applied 'Tilak' on the forehead of the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other political leaders extended their wishes to the people.

While Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied Rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

As India also celebrates its 73rd Independence Day today, rakhi celebration elevated the happiness of the people. (ANI)

