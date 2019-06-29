Raksha Mantri visits Eastern Naval Command to review operational preparednes

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited navy's Eastern Naval Command here to review the operational preparedness of the force.

Last month, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain had assumed charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Defence Ministeri will take stock of the critical war-fighting weapon systems and ammunition available with the three defence forces and the progress made by them in doing away with the shortage of the equipment in the backdrop of the recent conflict with Pakistan post-Pulwama attacks.(ANI)

