Rakul Preet Singh's statement recorded before NCB in drug case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh's statement was recorded by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Rakul Preet Singh's statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court," Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General, NCB told reporters here.

NCB said that Karishma Prakash, actor Deepika Padukone's manager joined the investigation and she has been called again tomorrow.



The NCB on Wednesday had also summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi for the ongoing case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drug case, is in judicial custody has been extended till October 6.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

