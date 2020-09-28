Rallies, contact programmes, hoardings debunking Opposition propaganda on BJP's strategy to usher in 'historic farm laws'

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): To debunk the Opposition "propaganda" on the farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party has directed its leadership to organise public rallies in every village to discuss agriculture sector reforms.

However, while organising mass awareness programmes regarding the historic laws, strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols to be observed, stated a communication sent to party leaders.

BJP President, J P Nadda has directed the State units of the party to send in appreciation and felicitation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for these historic reforms implemented by the Centre.

They have also been directed to hold an extensive discussion on agriculture laws with leaders from farmers communities and organisations.

The party also plans to hold press conferences in each district discussing agriculture sector reforms through the media. The BJP also proposes to put up hoardings at prominent places to publicise agriculture sector reforms and thanking the Prime Minister for implementing the new laws.

The BJP has asked its leaders to work on "negating the false notion of opposition through social media and on agro platforms". To achieve this Kisan morcha along with other morchas of the party should work closely and reach out to the farming community. The party has also asked its leaders to conduct door to door contact programmes in an effort to dispel any doubts about the new laws.

The communication has been sent to President and General Secretary (Organisation) of all State units and asked them to thwart the Opposition's "false and absurd rumours" being spread due to their "ulterior political motive".

"The MSP and government procurement will continue as before. Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will continue to function while giving freedom to farmers to operate beyond the government set up. Alternative free market access will result in huge investment in the agriculture sector," stated the communication. (ANI)




































