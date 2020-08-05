Ram is the spirit of humanity which resides in our hearts, says Rahul Gandhi on 'bhoomi pujan' day

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): On the day when the grand foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is being held, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put out a tweet enlisting the many great qualities of Lord Ram.

The Wayanad MP, through a tweet in Hindi, said that Lord Ram is the embodiment of the best human values, "he is the spirit of humanity which resides in the depths of our hearts."

"Ram is love, he can never be present in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never be present in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never be present in injustice," a portion of Gandhi's tweet read.

On Tuesday, Rahul's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that the 'bhoomi-pujan' for the Ram temple should be an occasion for boosting "national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Wednesday took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site.

All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The priests chanted vedic mantras and hymns as per the rituals of the 'yagya'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, several others were present at the site for the ceremony.

Earlier today, PM Modi planted a 'parijat' sapling in the temple premises, considered a divine plant, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple.

PM Modi arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi site after offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

