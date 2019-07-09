The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case: No progress made in mediation, claims plaintiff Gopal Singh Visharad

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:58 IST

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): One of the plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid">Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing in the matter, asserting that no progress has been made in the mediation ordered by the apex court to settle the issue.
A three-judge bench headed by Ranjan Gogoi, while agreeing to look into the matter, asked the plaintiff, Gopal Singh Visharad, to file the necessary application to this effect.
The plaintiff submitted that no progress had been made in the case in spite of the fact that the first round of mediation has finished.
The top court had, on March 8, constituted a three-member committee, chaired by Justice Kalifulla, for exploring possibilities of an amicable settlement to the land dispute.
The panel also comprised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu.
The court had expressed the view that the proceedings must be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" to ensure its success.

The apex court had said mediation proceedings would be held in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and that the state government will provide the mediators with all facilities.
It had said the mediators will be at liberty to co-opt other members of the panel if needed and seek further legal assistance as and when required.

The mediation process must be completed in eight weeks, the court had said.
On May 10 this year, the court had extended till August 15 the tenure of the court-appointed mediation panel to find an amicable solution in the Ayodhya land dispute case. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:22 IST

Uttarakhand: Two dead, 16 injured after bus falls into gorge in Pauri

Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two people died and 16 others were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Kabra village here, State Disaster Resistance Force (SDRF) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:10 IST

BJP has no role in Karnataka crisis, says BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said his party BJP is not responsible for the crisis that has plagued the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka following the resignation of their legislators.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:08 IST

ADG CRPF meets J-K Governor Malik

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan, and briefed him about the role played by the force in managing internal security.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 37-yr-old woman allegedly molested by 2 men in...

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Villagers of Turlapadu took to the streets after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two men. Police refused to register a complaint against the accused persons, villagers claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:01 IST

Krishna District: Class X student dies under mysterious circumstances

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A Class X girl, who was found lying in her hostel bathroom in Pamarru, was declared brought dead by the doctors at a health facility, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:57 IST

CBI searches 110 locations across 19 states in connection with...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with corruption, criminal misconduct and arms smuggling cases.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:45 IST

Eight of the 13 resignations not in order: Karnataka Speaker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar appeared to be in no hurry to take a decision on the resignation of 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs saying eight of the resignations were not in order and five have been called for discussions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:43 IST

Karnataka crisis: Siddaramiah accuses Modi, Shah of destabilising govt

Bengaluru [Karnataka], July 09 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being the "brains" behind the attempt to destabilise the JD (S) Congress coalition government in the state, saying both leaders are "sham to

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:41 IST

Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy reaches Prestige Golfshire Club to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday reached Prestige Golfshire Club in Devanahalli here, where Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs are staying.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:40 IST

Vadodara: Residents to build drainage system on their own; want...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): After they fail to get a proper drainage system in the area, aggrieved residents of societies in Bhayli area have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for the drainage facility, which will be constructed by the area residents. Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:39 IST

Congress stages walkout over Karnataka, Rajnath says put your...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI) Congress members raised the developments in Karnataka for the second successive day in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and staged a walkout accusing BJP of pursuing "poaching politics" as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rubbished their allegations and blamed the main Opposition

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:34 IST

Congress turns down WB unit chief Somen Mitra's resignation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 09 (ANI): The Congress has turned down the resignation submitted by party president of West Bengal unit, Somen Mitra.

Read More
iocl