Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Vedanti opposes move of challenging SC's Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday opposed the move of challenging the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court in the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute, saying that the Sunni Waqf Board should follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to ANI, Vedanti said: "The Sunni Waqf Board is attempting to spread lies and hate through this petition. The top court has given its decision, so now the board should calm down and accept the verdict."

He also expressed support to the statements of veteran film actress Shabana Azmi, who earlier opposed the decision to challenge the verdict.

"Our Prime Minister wants to bring development to our country and maintain unity, peace, and harmony. Through his efforts, we want to create one of the largest temples on an international scale, which would attract hundreds of foreigners, who will be provided with world-class facilities," he said.

He further stated that the government will not have to spend much money on the construction of the temple, as people spend crores of rupees on temples.

"Every citizen has said that they will accept the decision of the Supreme Court. The government will create a trust, who will regulate the construction of the temple," he added.

Earlier today, around 100 eminent Muslim personalities including Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have opposed the move of challenging the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court in the decades-long Ayodhya dispute asserting that keeping the matter alive will not help the community.

The signatories include an Islamic scholar, social activists, lawyers, journalists, businessmen, poets, actors, filmmakers, theatre personalities, musicians, students, and farmers. (ANI)

