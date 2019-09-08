Ram Jethmalani made great contributions in the field of law: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to eminent advocate Ram Jethmalani for his contributions in the field of law.

The veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday morning at the age of 95.

The Defence Minister visited Jethmalani's residence and paid his last respect to him.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "He contributed immensely to the field of law. It will not be easy to make up for his absence."

He continued, "There are few lawyers whose name is familiar even with people living in the remotest corner of the country and Jethmalani was one such man. Every person in the country acknowledged his ability and talent."

Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a doyen of criminal law.

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India. (ANI)

