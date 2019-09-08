Ram Jethmalani will be remembered for his outstanding oratory skills: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent advocate Ram Jethmalani and said that he would always be remembered for the outstanding oratory skills and contributions.

Expressing grief over the demise of former Union Minister Jethmalani, he said, "I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of former Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Jethmalani. I remember him as a good human being who did not hesitate to speak out his mind. He will always be remembered for his outstanding oratory skills and contributions in the court as a lawyer and in the parliament as a parliamentarian."

The senior Congress leader also visited Jethmalani's residence and paid the deepest sympathies to the family.

People from all walks of life have paid tribute to the eminent leader.

Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a doyen of criminal law.

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India. (ANI)