Ram Madhav, RSS's Krishna Gopal cast vote at Jhandewalan polling station

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal">Krishna Gopal and BJP's senior leader Ram Madhav were among the early voters for Delhi Assembly seats, polling for which started from 8 am on Saturday.

The two leaders arrived at the polling station even before polling started and joined the queue outside.

Both the leaders cast their vote at a polling station near Jhandewalan, in Karol Bagh Assembly constituency.

AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are also contesting from this seat.

Over 1.4 crore people, who are eligible to vote in the Delhi Assembly election, will choose 70 MLAs today.

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations have been created at 2,688 locations across the city. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

This time, 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The oldest voter is 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, a resident of Greater Kailash.

As many as 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the Delhi Assembly election today. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed at polling booths across the national capital. (ANI)

