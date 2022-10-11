"Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya in full speed...", PM Modi in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, whose foundation stone was laid in August 2020, is being built at full speed.

The darshan of Ram Lalla for devotees is likely to be open by December 2023, and the construction work of the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, other utilities and infrastructure services in the complex is at a fast pace.

As per the present estimate, the total construction cost of the temple and complex will be approximately Rs 1800 crore.

"The construction of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at full speed. Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is adding pride to India's culture. Record development happening at Somnath, Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines," said PM Modi at the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

At the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the Prime Minister said that the glory of Mahakaleshwar was restored.

"We are restoring the glory of spiritual places. Ujjain has been the centre of India's spiritual ethos. Ujjain is not just India's geographic centre but also the centre of the country's soul. There is nothing ordinary in the company of Lord Shiva. Everything is supernatural, and extraordinary. Unforgettable, unbelievable," he said.

Noting that the grandeur of Mahalkal Lok is unparalleled and will add impetus to the global cultural significance of the country, PM Modi said the development of Jyotirlingas is powering India's spiritual consciousness.

"The grandeur of Mahalkal Lok is unparalleled and this will add impetus to the global cultural significance of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister said Ujjain has led prosperity and knowledge in India for thousands of years.

"Spirituality is contained in every particle and divine energy is being transmitted in every corner of Ujjain. Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years," said PM Modi at the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

PM Modi dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to the nation. The total cost of Phase I of the project is around Rs 850 crore.

PM said that the grandeur of Mahalkal Lok is unparalleled and this will add impetus to the global cultural significance of the country adding that Several centres of spirituality are now being renovated.

"During the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, we broke the shackles of colonialism with the spirit of Panch Pran. Today, cultural destinations across India are seeing all-around development. For the first time, Char Dham is being connected with all-weather roads," he said.

The Prime minister said first time since Independence, roads are developed and an 'All-weather highway development project' is undertaken to connect all four Dhams under the Char Dham Project.

"The magnificence of our olden Konark temple, Modhera temple, Brahma Deveshwar temple, and Shankaracharya temple is unmatchable," he said.

He said that for India, Dharm means completion of Duties and our duties are service of the world, service of humanity. (ANI)