Ram Mandir Trust releases 3D animation film showing process of Ram temple construction

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday released a 3D animation film showing the process of the ongoing construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to Twitter, the trust informed, "Presented here is a 3D movie showing the process of construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Shri Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya."

Sharing the film on social media, the trust said in Hindi, "We have tried to present the entire process of construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple through a 3D film."



According to the trust, the devotees will be able to come to the temple to offer prayers from December 2023. The construction work of the temple will continue and will be completed by 2025. The operation of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport will also start by December 2023 enabling tourists from other parts of the country to visit the temple.

Earlier on August 5, 2020, the foundation stone was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and handed over the entire disputed land to a trust which would be set up by the government. (ANI)

