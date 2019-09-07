Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaking at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaking at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Ram Mandir will be constructed under PM Modi's leadership: Uddhav Thackeray

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed confidence that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be constructed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We are sure the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will be back in power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The alliance will be there. I am assuring you in the presence of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) sure that Ram Mandir will be constructed under his leadership in Ayodhya," said Thackeray at a function organised to mark the laying of foundation stone for three metro lines.
"As soon as PM Modi arrived here, I asked him for how many things I should thank him and wish him? All those things which we had been promising to bring in and implement for so many years have now been fulfilled by PM Modi. I am proud that Article 370 has been abrogated. This promise has been fulfilled. I am sure that we will build the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added.
This was not the first time when Thackeray mentioned about the construction of Ram Mandir under Modi's leadership.
Earlier in June too while addressing the party workers in here, Thackeray had stated: "I have said in Ayodhya that the Ram Mandir will be constructed during the tenure of the Modi government."
Prime Minister Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for three metro lines, which will together add more than 42-km to the existing metro network of Mumbai.
These three corridors are -- 9.2-km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7-km long Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7-km long Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Metro Bhavan, which will operate and control 14 metro lines measuring around 340 km.
During his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated Bandongri Metro station in Kandivali East. He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art metro coach, the first metro coach under the Make in India initiative.
At an event here, Prime Minister Modi also released a 'Brand Vision Document' for Maha Mumbai Metro. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:42 IST

STF arrests man carrying cash reward of Rs 50,000 from Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man for allegedly robbing and killing a gas agency's cashier, said police on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:36 IST

WB CM Banerjee lauds ISRO scientists for their hardwork

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday lauded the ISRO scientists for their hardwork for Chandrayaan-2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:35 IST

Delhi: Police bust fake call centre, 11 arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police from Rohini district have busted a fake call centre racket and have arrested 11 people in connection with the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:32 IST

M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani explains about her...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Journalist Priya Ramani, against whom former Union Minister M J Akbar had filed a defamation case for levelling sexual harassment allegations, on Saturday explained in a Delhi court about her article in the Vogue magazine.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:25 IST

Noida police arrest 14 criminals in 24-hours

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have achieved a major breakthrough by nabbing 14 criminals in 24 hours under different cases.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:23 IST

PM Modi urges people not to immerse plastic in sea during...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to avoid throwing plastic and other waste materials into the seawater while immersing the idols of the elephant-headed God.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:22 IST

Ex-Jet Airways employee files petition in SC challenging CrPC...

[New Delhi], India September 07 (ANI): A former employee of Jet Airways has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the validity of Section 125 of CrPC, which governs laws relating to maintenance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:19 IST

Meerut: Policemen fined for breaking traffic rules

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): In an ongoing drive by Meerut police to curb traffic violations, as many as 700 offenders including about 100 from policemen were fined for breaking traffic-rules in last twenty-four hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:16 IST

Abrogation of Article 370: DIPR, J-K highlights benefits for...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday highlighted several benefits to the region after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:13 IST

Article 370 wasn't about special status but special...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said the Article 370 was not about any special status but was a special discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:02 IST

NSA Doval orders shifting of baby Asma injured in Sopore...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): NSA Ajit Doval on Saturday ordered the shifting of two and a half-year-old girl Asma Jaan, who sustained injuries in yesterday's terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, to AIIMS in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:01 IST

Chandrayaan 2 not a failure, its achievements significant:...

New Delhi [India] Sept 7 (ANI): Former DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta on Saturday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for attempting to land on the South Pole of Lunar Surface and asserted that the achievements of the mission were 'marvellous' despite lander Vikram losing contact with space st

Read More
iocl