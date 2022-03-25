Ram Nath Kovind presents 'President's Colour' to INS Valsura

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday presented "President's Colour" to Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The "President's Colour" is bestowed on any military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the Nation, both in peace and in war.





To mark the occasion, a ceremonial parade with 150-men Guard of Honour was presented to the President.

The Indian Navy was the first branch of the Indian Armed Forces, to be awarded the President's Colour by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the then President of India on May 27, 1951.

Established in 1942, INS Valsura is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy and entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries in Electrical, Electronics, Weapon Systems and Information Technology.

"INS Valsura has distinguished itself with notable and gallant service to the nation over nearly 80 years," the Navy said in a statement. (ANI)

