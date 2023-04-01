Ram Navami clashes: Bihar police arrest 26 people so far in Sasaram

Rohtas (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): A total of 26 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes between groups following Ram Navami celebrations in parts of Bihar, the police official said on Saturday.

According to the police, peace is being maintained in the state.

The police team, Special Task Force (STF), and Para Military forces conducted a flag march in Sasaram on Saturday.

"FIR has been registered in the matter, 26 people have been arrested, and peace is being maintained. There is police presence everywhere," Shahabad DIG Naveen Chandra Jha told ANI.

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif, Rohtas' Sasaram where Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

However, the internet facility is shut down in the area.

"Internet facility shut in the area. We are also monitoring those who spread fake news," Jha added.

Describing the clashes between groups following Ram Navami celebrations in parts of the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the incidents are not "natural" and somebody might have done something "unnatural deliberately" to disturb law and order.



Denying any law and order problem in the state, the Chief Minister also remarked on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cancellation of his visit to Sasaram following the clashes, stating that it is the BJP's decision.

Speaking to the media over the incident, Nitish Kumar said that he instructed the officials to investigate the incidents and ascertain those behind the clashes.

The Chief Minister suspected an external hand behind the clashes stating that such incidents are not "natural" in Bihar.

"It is unfortunate. The situation was controlled in Sasaram immediately. Last evening at around 6 pm, I got to know about the Biharsharif incident. The situation has been controlled there also. But I have instructed the officials to ascertain who is at fault and investigate the matter because incidents like these never used to take place. Why have such incidents taken place this time?" Kumar said.

Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said that a meeting of the Peace Committee was called today.

"Tomorrow again a meeting will be held with them. Action will be taken after marking all the irregularities from where they have taken place. An investigation is being done at every level," the DM further said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas has been called off due to the imposition of Section 144 following clashes in the district.

Biharsharif Sadar SM Abhishek Palasi appealed to the public to not pay heed to rumours.

"The situation is peaceful and Section 144 is implemented here," he added. (ANI)

