New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A person here was detained for allegedly attempting to enter the Parliament premises on a motorbike carrying a knife here on Monday.
He has been identified as Sagar Insa, resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital and follower of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
He was taken to Parliament Street Police Station for questioning.
Further details awaited... (ANI)
Ram Rahim follower detained while attempting to enter Parliament with a knife
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:59 IST
New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A person here was detained for allegedly attempting to enter the Parliament premises on a motorbike carrying a knife here on Monday.