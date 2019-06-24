Ram Rahim's parole matter is sub-judice, decision to be taken by Police Commissioner: Haryana Jail Minister

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that the matter relating to giving parole to jailed self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is sub-judice and the final call will only be taken by the Police Commissioner, as per the rule.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist.

"All convicts are entitled to parole after serving for two years. The superintendent has appealed and has mentioned in its report that his (Ram Rahim) conduct was fine in the jail," he told ANI.

"After this, the report will be submitted to the local police. The final decision will be taken by the Commissioner after the police verification. The matter is sub-judice," he said when asked to comment Ram Rahim's appeal for parole.

Ram Rahim has appealed for parole to Sunaria jail authorities in Rohtak, saying he wants to farm his land in Sirsa, which is lying barren.

The appeal was sent by the jail authorities to the District Administration which, in turn, has forwarded it to the Haryana government, officials had said on June 21.

A special CBI court in Panchkula had on January 17 this year sentenced the self-styled godman and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati in October 2002.

The journalist was killed in Sirsa after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim at his Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in the town.

He was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years imprisonment for raping two of his women followers. (ANI)

