Ram Rajya is all about ensuring that welfare schemes reach people: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Sharing the joys of Diwali with members of Vantangia and Mushar communities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that Ram Rajya is all about ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes of the government reach every person honestly.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 288 development projects worth Rs 80 crore for various gram panchayats of the district at Vantangias' village Tinkoniya No. 3, CM Yogi said that Ram Rajya is where compassion and facilities reach people together simultaneously, said a press release on Monday.

The CM laid the foundation stone of a solid and liquid waste management project for 95-gram panchayats worth Rs 34.55 crore and established of Common Service Centre project for 62-gram panchayats at a cost of Rs 2.48 crore, added the statement.

The projects will be implemented by the Panchayati Raj Department. The CM also inaugurated development projects worth about Rs. 21.10 crore in 24-gram panchayats carried out from performance grants. Furthermore, the CM dedicated to the public the development works of Rs 1.33 crore carried out by the Rural Engineering Department and aided by the Purvanchal Development Fund and Rs 20.46 crore under the Accelerated Economic Development Scheme, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister described these development works of road, street light, school rejuvenation, RO plant, marriage house, and waste management as a model of village development.

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali, Yogi said that the double-engine government of the centre and the state is trying to provide the benefits of the schemes of the government with full sensitivity to the person in the last rung of the society without discrimination.

The Chief Minister reached Tikoniya number three on Monday morning after creating a new world record of Deepotsav in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on Sunday with lighting of 15.76 lakh diyas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that for the last eight years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the benefits of government schemes are reaching every poor, farmer, woman and youth in the country without any discrimination.



He described the construction of toilets for 10 crore and houses under PM Awas Yojana to 3 crore people, the provision of free electricity connection to 4 crore poor people and free LPG connection to 8 crores, distribution of free ration to 80 crore people during Covid pandemic and giving health insurance coverage of upto Rs five lakh to 60 crore through Ayushman Bharat scheme and administering 200 Covid vaccines as an unprecedented success of public welfare schemes of the government.

The government is also moving ahead with the resolve to establish a harmonious society with sensitivity and working for the holistic development of the country through public welfare, he pointed out.

CM Yogi said that the rural economy is the real economy of India and forms the basis of a self-reliant India. "If our villages are strong then the society will become self-reliant. When villages develop, the district, state and country will also develop. If there are basic facilities in the village, then every section of the village will be benefited."

The Chief Minister said that the festival of Diwali today brings joy and excitement to the people of Vantangiya, Musahar, Tharu, Kol and Sahariya communities, adding that Vantangis, Musahars did not get their rights and justice for decades even after independence. He said that he has been visiting Vantangis and Mushars for the last 15 years and started the fight to get justice for them after becoming the chief minister of the state for the first time in 2017.

CM Yogi said that the Forest Department and the police earlier used to harass and torture Vantangias if they demanded their rights while the basic amenities were totally missing from their villages. He remarked: "Six years ago there was not a single pucca house in a Vantangiya village, no road and no electricity connection. Today, pucca houses have either been built for them or are in the process in all 54 Vantangia villages of the State. Electricity has reached every house and roads are visible everywhere. The communities are also getting health and education facilities."

CM said that the BJP Government took several initiatives ranging from declaring a revenue village to giving land on lease and arranging for a dignified living for the upliftment of these communities. Recalling the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the significance of Diwali is only when the houses of the poor are lit, adding that the state government is working according to this mantra.

The Chief Minister also gave symbolic keys and certificates to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme, a Golden Card to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Yojana, Onion Seed Kits to the beneficiaries of the Horticulture Department, Toolkit to the trained beneficiaries of Jal Jeevan Mission and Sports Incentive Kit to the members of Yuvak Mangal Dal. The Chief Minister also gave Diwali gifts to all these beneficiaries. On this occasion, CM Yogi honoured citizens namely Ramganesh, Chandrajit, Ramdayal, Balram, Vishwambhar, Jairam etc. living in Vantangia villages of Gorakhpur-Maharajganj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the exhibition featuring stalls of various departments. Through the exhibition, people were informed about the welfare schemes of the government. During this visit he got four children fed at the stall of the Child Development and Nutrition Department and also presented gifts to four women after the baby shower.

After visiting the stalls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Hindu Vidyapeeth. Sweets and other gifts were given to the children. Subsequently, he visited Vantangia community member Ram Ganesh's house and inaugurated Deepotsav by lighting the lamp while a colourful rangoli was decorated outside the house. (ANI)

