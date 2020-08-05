Ram Temple complex will become symbol of modern India based on ideas of Ramrajya: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday congratulated everyone on the inauguration of the Ram Temple construction work, saying that the temple complex will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideas of Ramrajya.

Taking to Twitter, Kovind wrote (translated from Hindi), "Congratulations to all on the inauguration of Ram Mandir construction! The temple of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Ram is being constructed in accordance with the process of justice and with the enthusiasm of public and social harmony. Temple complex, I believe, will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideals of Ramrajya."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

In Ayodhya, PM Modi's first halt was at Hanuman Garhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He is also the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)


























