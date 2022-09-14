Ram temple to be ready for devotees by Dec 2023

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A two-day meeting to take stock of the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was held in Ayodhya.

Post the meeting the construction work on the three-floor superstructure of the Ram temple comprising Garbh Griha and five Mandaps at ground floor has started in full swing.

The superstructure is being constructed on the 21-foot-high plinth which will take the direct load of the temple. As most of the ancient temples were constructed on natural rocky strata, the consortium of engineers of Ram temple selected granite stone for the plinth work. The construction of the Granite Stone plinth which started in February 2022 is now complete.

As per Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee, the superstructure of the Parkota is proposed to be constructed by using carved Red Rajasthan Sandstone from Bansi Paharpur, district Bharatpur. Construction work of the RCC retaining wall and foundation of Parkota is in progress as per schedule.

Container Corporation of India and Indian Railways were engaged for the transportation of granite. Due to the cooperation of the Indian Railways the completion schedule of the plinth was reduced by two months.

A Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre is being constructed for the convenience of devotees. It would consist of facilities for depositing shoes and other personal belongings, waiting halls for 5,000 devotees, drinking water, toilets, and other utilities have been planned.

The masterplan in the remaining area of the complex is under finalisation in which temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Viswamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad, Jatayu, and Mata Sabri are planned.



Additional facilities like Yagya Mandap, Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas, Museum, Research centre, and library have also been planned.

The maximum focus has been given to the green areas which would be devotee friendly.

The darshan of Ram Lalla for devotees will be open by December 2023, and the construction work of the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, other utilities & infrastructure services in the complex have started.

"Shri Ram Bhakts will be able to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The construction work of the first floor of the temple will be completed and the temple will be consecrated at the auspicious time as soon as the sun sets", tweeted Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The trust of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra met on September 11, 2022, and took a detailed review of the progress.

The construction work of the temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers to Lord Ram.

As per the present estimate, the total construction cost of the temple and complex will be approximately Rs 1800 crore. (ANI)

