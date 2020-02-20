Ram Temple Trust delegation meets PM, invites him to Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust led by its president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to Ayodhya.

"We met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya. The Prime Minister has assured us that he will think over the proposal. He also said that the grand temple will be built soon," Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, told ANI after the hour-long meeting with Modi at his official residence here.

Maharaj further said: "We requested that the wait for the Ram temple has become too long and, therefore, the construction should begin soon."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Champat Rai, who was also a part of the delegation, said: "This was a courtesy meeting. All of us came here upon the invitation of the Prime Minister."

K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj were also part of the delegation, which met the Prime Minister.

The Trust members had nominated Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as its president whereas VHP's Champat Rai was made the general secretary on Wednesday. (ANI)

