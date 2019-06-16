Ram temple will be constructed under leadership of PM Modi, Yogi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:33 IST

NITI Aayog meeting: Maha CM discusses water conservation initiatives

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday addressed the meeting of Fifth Governing Council of NITI Aayog, during which he presented his state's success regarding various water conservation initiatives in spite of drought and only 73 per cent rain.