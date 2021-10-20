Ram Temple will be equipped with modern technology: Champat Rai

By Raghvendra Pandey

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be equipped with modern technology, said vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Tuesday.

"Ram temple will be equipped with modern technology. A reflection of the mythology will also be witnessed in the Ram Temple. The impression of the deity Adishakti Navagraha will be engraved in each pillar. There will be special sound effects. There will be arrangements for natural lighting. Special lighting arrangements will be made at festivals. There will be wireless lights and sound arrangements. The security of the temple will be based on state-of-the-art technology," Rai told mediapersons here.



The VHP leader further said that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be constructed in such a way that the rays of the Sun God can easily reach Ramlala. The Temple will be constructed in such a way that on the day of Ram Navami, the sun rays fall directly on the face of Ramlala.

For this purpose, studies on the astronomical positions of the Sun have also started. The Temple will be built on the basis of the inputs of the research. Brainstorming is also being done to adopt a specific technique like the Konark temple of Odisha.

Ram Mandir Construction Committee meeting was held at Circuit House in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rai had told ANI that the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace and the doors will be opened for devotees by the end of December 2023.

The general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had informed that because currently the concreting is being done, the construction work is being carried at only during nights only. (ANI)

