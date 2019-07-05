Ramalingam murder case: NIA searches residence of accused Ahmed Shali in TN

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted a search here at the residence of Myden Ahmed Shali who was arrested last month in connection with the murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) leader V Ramalingam.

"Yesterday, NIA had conducted search at the residence of arrested accused Myden Ahmed Shali (A-18) in RC-06/2019/DLI (Ramalingam murder case) at Tenkashi in Tirunelveli district," the agency told ANI on Thursday.

Shali, 50, was arrested on June 26 for allegedly conspiring the crime.

He was the head of the 'Dawah Team' which entered into an altercation with Ramalingam on February 5 and participated in the conspiracy meetings conducted by PFI/ SDPI activists where a decision to attack Ramalingam was taken, the NIA earlier said.

Earlier, one Mohammed Faruk, resident of Trichy, was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case.

According to NIA, Shali along with others hatched a conspiracy for committing a terrorist act pursuant to which Popular Front of India/SDPI activists chopped off hands of Ramalingam, 42, resident of Thoondivinagam-Pettai, Thirubuvanam while he was returning to his home on the night of February 5.

Ramalingam had succumbed to injuries a day after the brutal attack.

A case was registered at Thiruvaimarudur Police Station under Sections 341, 294(b), 307, 120B, 143, 147, 148, 302 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Sections 15, 16, 18, 18B, 19, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Tamil Nadu Police had arrested 10 accused in this case. The case was later handed over to the NIA for further investigation. (ANI)

