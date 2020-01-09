Raman Singh's personal secy arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): OP Gupta, personal secretary to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur, speaking to ANI on Thursday, said: "The girl used to live at his residence. A case has been registered under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act ."

Further investigation is underway, said the official. (ANI)

