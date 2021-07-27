Ramayana circuit identified as thematic circuit under 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Ramayana Circuit is one of the identified thematic circuits of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.



Additionally, the ministry has also sanctioned projects under Buddhist, Tirthankar, Krishna and Spiritual Circuits.

"The Ramayana Circuit is one of the identified thematic circuits of 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme of the Ministry of Tourism under which 2 projects have been sanctioned. The Ministry has also sanctioned projects under Buddhist, Tirthankar, Krishna and Spiritual Circuits," Reddy said in a written reply.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism also provides financial assistance to the State government and Union Territory Administrations for integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations under the 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' scheme. (ANI)

